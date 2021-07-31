|
Transformers Voice Actor Garry Chalk to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021
TFcon is very pleased to welcome*Garry Chalk*to TFcon Baltimore 2021
to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Beast Wars. Transformers fans will recognize him as the voice of*Optimus Primal*in*Beast Wars*and*Beast Machines, as well*Optimus Prime*in the Transformers Armada, Energon, and Cybertron series. Garry will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions at the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long. Garry Chalk is presented by*Ages 3 and Up
. Tickets are on sale now at*https://www.tfcon.com/tickets
