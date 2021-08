Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,915

R.E.D Transformers Prime Dark Energon Megatron And G1 Cliffjumper EAN Numbers



Thanks to our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for you information about two new upcoming R.E.D Transformers figures:*Transformers Prime Dark Energon Megatron And G1 Cliffjumper. We have two more entries for the R.E.D (Robot Enhaced Design) non-transformable action figures line. Read for the respective EAN codes of each figure: Tra Gen RED Prime Dark Energon Megatron EAN: 5010993978380 Tra Gen RED G1 Cliffjumper EAN: 5010993978434 While we still have no images of the toys (the featured image on this news post has been used just as a reference), we can bet that R.E.D Dark Energon Megatron should be based on the



