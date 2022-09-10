Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Fans Hobby MB-15A Powelinx Armada Optimus Prime Color Prototype


Third party company*Fans Hobby, via their*Facebook account, have revealed our first look at the color prototype of their MB-15A Powelinx Armada Optimus Prime. This is a direct redeco of Fans Hobby*MB-15 Naval Commander / Armada Optimus Prime*now in a darker deco inspired by the original Powerlinx Armanda Optimus Prime toy from 2003. We are sure many Armada fans will be pleased with the result. We have a look at the truck mode and the inner core robot which will feature interchangeable face plates in red or silver for toy or cartoon accuracy respectively. See the new images &#187; Continue Reading.

