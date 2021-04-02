Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Angel Manuel Soto Drops Info On His Transformers Movie, No Connection To Bayverse


Angel Manuel Soto, director of the upcoming untitled Transformers movie arrived for a chat with the hosts of*MoluscoTV podcast and shared few tidbits on his new venture. Fellow colleague, Black Convoy, took the honor of translating the interview for us. Mr. Soto stated that the premises of his new Transformers movie will take place outside of United States. The story does not involve the military. The plot is stated to be completely outside of the Bayverse. Additionally, the director described the inception of the movie in question.*He got the call from Paramount after the 2020 Sundance Film Festival where &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Angel Manuel Soto Drops Info On His Transformers Movie, No Connection To Bayverse appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



