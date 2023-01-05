Another great piece of Transformers history is now available online via the*Sunbow Marvel Archive website
. They have just shared 108*voice actor audition sheets from all four years of the G1 cartoon. With notes from voice director Wally Burr, we have a wide variety of character audition dialogues: Abominus, Megatron,*Cosmos,*Triggerhappy,*Starscream,*Omega Supreme, Wreck-Gar, Zarak and many more. You can find all the material at the*Sunbow Marvel Archive website
Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
