Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page G1 Transformers Voice Actor Audition Sheets Now Online
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,437
G1 Transformers Voice Actor Audition Sheets Now Online


Another great piece of Transformers history is now available online via the*Sunbow Marvel Archive website. They have just shared 108*voice actor audition sheets from all four years of the G1 cartoon. With notes from voice director Wally Burr, we have a wide variety of character audition dialogues: Abominus, Megatron,*Cosmos,*Triggerhappy,*Starscream,*Omega Supreme, Wreck-Gar, Zarak and many more. You can find all the material at the*Sunbow Marvel Archive website. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post G1 Transformers Voice Actor Audition Sheets Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:08 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.