Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,642

Kingdom Waspinator Revealed?



From a Facebook post on TF group



The post







More... From a Facebook post on TF group Transfans , we have what appears to be our first look at the upcoming Deluxe Waspinator figure from the Transformers Kingdom line. Good ol’ bug eyes is shown here in both robot mode and wasp mode. This iteration of Waspinator is sporting clear purple wings and the majority of his bug legs are attached to his robot mode legs. Check out the images after the jump and then head over to the 2005 boards to chime in on why the universe hates Waspinator!The post Kingdom Waspinator Revealed? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca