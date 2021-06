Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,642

Transformers: Cyberverse S4 Dinobots Unite Ultra Class Sludge Revealed



Walmart app is providing us with our first look at*Transformers: Cyberverse S4 Dinobots Unite Ultra Class Sludge. Dinobot Sludge can be transformed with 14 steps and comes with flippable Energon Armor. Product description: Dinobot Sludge Heroic Autobot Rough Dinobot Ally 14-Step Transformation Energon Armor You can check out the new images, after the jump.



