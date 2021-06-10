|
Transformers Rescue Bots: Dinobot Adventures Line Revealed
Special thanks to wholesale website Miki
, we now have our first look at the upcoming*Transformers Rescue Bots: Dinobot Adventures toyline. This line will coincide with “Season 4” of Transformers: Cyberverse as an offering to pre-school kids. Product listing: Rescan 3-Pack: Predaking, Grimlock, and Snarl* Dinobot Optimus Prime 2-Pack Dinobot Bumblebee 2-Pack Optimus Prime T-Rex You can check out the images, after the jump.
