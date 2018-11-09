|
New Listings For Bumblebee Energon Igniters Speed Series ?Wolf? And Power Series ?Pow
Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member*Nevermore*for giving us the heads up of*New Listings For Bumblebee Energon Igniters Speed Series “Wolf” And Power Series “Power Ram”. Energon Igniters Speed Series (the smallest ones) “Wolf” was found via Toywiz
*and Walmart
*with codes that doesn’t match any known figures. Entertaintment Earth website has updated a listing
for*Energon Igniters Power Series wave 2 Revision 1, which consists of**Hot Rod, Bumblebee (Camaro), Shatter and a new mysterious “Power Ram” character. With no picture of these toys available at the moment (image of Wave 1 Power series toys on this news post » Continue Reading.
