WTB: KO Shockwave Masterpiece Hey Guys,



i'm looking for a KO Shockwave Masterpiece A.K.A Destron Laserwave. Although I have searched ebay and beyond and it seems they are all shipping from somewhere in Asia, I cant really stand to wait another two weeks plus face possible custom charges. If someone can help me out i'd greatly appreciate it!!



