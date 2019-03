Trade or Sell MISB Transformers in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley area

Hi, I have MISB Hun-Gurrr and Sludge that I would prefer to sell as a package deal for $50 for both or trade for some MISB CW, TR or POTP figures.

PM if interested

__________________

Til All Are One



For Sale or Trade: POTP Hun-Gurrr and Sludge both MISB, looking for other MISB CW, TR or POTP