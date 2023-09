Top 10 Stealthiest Transformers Characters

So, the voting this week went out in left field. When I chose the words "most stealthy" I was thinking ninjas, and while some voters thought that way too, others went in a more spy direction (a video we previously did). There was a little overlap but I guess we have another topic for another day waiting in the wings! As it is, here's the Top 10 Stealthiest Transformers characters!