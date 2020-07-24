Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,039

First Look At Funko Pop G1 Optimus Prime & Bumblebee



The official Original Funko YouTube and Instagram account have finally revealed our first Look at Funko Pop G1 Optimus Prime & Bumblebee figures. These were rumored some time ago, and we have our first G1 characters in the popular Funko Pop line. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images ln this news post and the share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... The official Original Funko YouTube and Instagram account have finally revealed our first Look at Funko Pop G1 Optimus Prime & Bumblebee figures. These were rumored some time ago, and we have our first G1 characters in the popular Funko Pop line. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images ln this news post and the share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post First Look At Funko Pop G1 Optimus Prime & Bumblebee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca