First Look At Funko Pop G1 Optimus Prime & Bumblebee


The official Original Funko YouTube and Instagram account have finally revealed our first Look at Funko Pop G1 Optimus Prime &#38; Bumblebee figures. These were rumored some time ago, and we have our first G1 characters in the popular Funko Pop line. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images ln this news post and the share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post First Look At Funko Pop G1 Optimus Prime & Bumblebee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
