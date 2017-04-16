Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 454 Now Online
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,362
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 454 Now Online


Overalls, movie toys, yuusha, Megatron pricing, and the Ship of Theseus all cram into the sin room with Vangelus, Aaron, and TJ. You can download and comment on it here: WTF@TFW  Episode 454 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a reviews on iTunes, click here: Transformers Podcast on iTunes. Were now also offering ways to subscribe &#187; Continue Reading.

The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 454 Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS TRANSMETAL RAMPAGE ACTION FIGURE LOOSE
Transformers
Transformers BotCon 2012 Shattered Glass Turbo Tracks Road Rage Sealed/Complete
Transformers
Transformers BotCon 2012 Ultra Magnus Shattered Glass Sealed/Complete
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Megatron (MP-36) Box and Insert
Transformers
Transformers Armada Micron Tidal Wave Galvatron Cyclonus Demolisher Leader 1
Transformers
Transformers Armada Micron 53 MINICON LOT Star Saber Sky Boom Requiem Cannon
Transformers
Megatron Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Leader Class G1 action figure

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:44 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.