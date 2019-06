Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime Out A

Good news for fellow UK collectors. Vi a a post in our United Kingdom Transformers Sighting Forum *we can report that the*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime is out at UK retail. This great new Leader class mold was spotted at Smyths in Wigan. Time to dash to your local stores to try to find this new incarnation of Optimus Prime for the Siege line. Happy hunting!The post Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime Out At UK Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM