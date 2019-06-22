|
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime Out A
Good news for fellow UK collectors. Vi a a post in our United Kingdom Transformers Sighting Forum
*we can report that the*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime is out at UK retail. This great new Leader class mold was spotted at Smyths in Wigan. Time to dash to your local stores to try to find this new incarnation of Optimus Prime for the Siege line. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime Out At UK Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.