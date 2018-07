Fansproject Severo Core Announced (Grimlock)

3rd party group Fansproject has updated their Facebook page with a new reveal. Yesterday, the group teased a repaint of the mold for Steelcore, their original character, in construction orange colors. Tonight, the group announced WB009 Severo Core. Severo Core is a Grimlock inspired repaint of their Steelcore character. The figure appears to come with a new accessory for the mold in the form of a sword. Additionally the Construction colored figure is shown in full as well as WB011 Construction Core, but is still a work in progress. No other details are provided as far as availability, price,