Ultra Maverick The Bow Tie Guy Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Ottawa, ON Posts: 2,060

Cyberverse Alpha Trion, Deadlock and Gnaw released in Canada Big thanks to board members Pascal and Huasotron 75 for letting us know that Cyberverse Alpha Trion, Deadlock and Gnaw have been released in Canadian retail.



All three bots were spotted at a ToysRus location in Quebec (Sherbrooke & St Bruno).



Let us know if you've found these or any other new figures in our sightings threads.



Happy Hunting all! Attached Thumbnails