Mech Fans Toys MS-26 Iron Sky (Legends Scaled G1 Astrotrain) Gray Prototype Robot Mod
3P Company*Mech Fans Toys*have updated their*Weibo account
*with the gray prototype robot mode of*MS-26 Iron Sky (Legends Scaled G1 Astrotrain). Mech Fans Toys had already showed the*space shuttle and train modes
, and now we finally have a look at the robot mode of this Legend scale take on Astrotrain. We have a very nice cartoon-accurate and posable robot mode with only 12 cm tall. We still have no concrete information on release date or price, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates when its available. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then join to » Continue Reading.
