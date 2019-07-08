Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,275
Mech Fans Toys MS-26 Iron Sky (Legends Scaled G1 Astrotrain) Gray Prototype Robot Mod


3P Company*Mech Fans Toys*have updated their*Weibo account*with the gray prototype robot mode of*MS-26 Iron Sky (Legends Scaled G1 Astrotrain). Mech Fans Toys had already showed the*space shuttle and train modes, and now we finally have a look at the robot mode of this Legend scale take on Astrotrain. We have a very nice cartoon-accurate and posable robot mode with only 12 cm tall. We still have no concrete information on release date or price, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates when its available. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then join to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mech Fans Toys MS-26 Iron Sky (Legends Scaled G1 Astrotrain) Gray Prototype Robot Mode appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
