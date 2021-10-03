|
Super7 Reaction Target Exclusive Transformers Golden Lagoon Optimus Prime And Megatro
Super7 has revealed*Target Exclusive Transformers Golden Lagoon Optimus Prime
& Megatron
under their ReAction banner. Unfortunately, the pre-orders were all sold out within a matter of minutes. Both figures are targeted (pun intended) to release on February 6th, 2022. You can check out the images, after the jump.
