Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Super7 Reaction Target Exclusive Transformers Golden Lagoon Optimus Prime And Megatro
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,230
Super7 Reaction Target Exclusive Transformers Golden Lagoon Optimus Prime And Megatro


Super7 has revealed*Target Exclusive Transformers Golden Lagoon Optimus Prime &#038; Megatron under their ReAction banner. Unfortunately, the pre-orders were all sold out within a matter of minutes. Both figures are targeted (pun intended) to release on February 6th, 2022. You can check out the images, after the jump.

The post Super7 Reaction Target Exclusive Transformers Golden Lagoon Optimus Prime And Megatron Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformer Supreme Starscream 2014 30Th Anniversary Platinum Edition New
Transformers
Transformers
Hasbro/Takara Transformers Lot of 8 G1 and Transmetals for parts/repair SA-IS
Transformers
Transformers Starscream G1 Reissue
Transformers
Transformers Fall Of Cybertron Grimlock
Transformers
Transformer R.I.D Robots In Disguise Dinobot Rare Walmart Exclusive Grimlock
Transformers
G1 Transformers Micro master Countdown Base Accessories Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:36 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.