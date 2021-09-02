Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
HasLab Victory Saber Gray Prototype New Images ? Prototype To Be Revealed At Fan Expo


The official Transformers Instagram account have treated us with new images of the gray prototype of*HasLab Victory Saber for your viewing pleasure. The Instagram post also states that the gray prototype will be on exhibit at*Fan Expo Boston. See all the images after the break and join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

The post HasLab Victory Saber Gray Prototype New Images – Prototype To Be Revealed At Fan Expo Boston appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



