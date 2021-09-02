|
HasLab Victory Saber Gray Prototype New Images ? Prototype To Be Revealed At Fan Expo
The official Transformers Instagram account have treated us with new images of the gray prototype of*HasLab Victory Saber for your viewing pleasure. The Instagram post also states that the gray prototype will be on exhibit at*Fan Expo Boston. See all the images after the break and join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
The post HasLab Victory Saber Gray Prototype New Images – Prototype To Be Revealed At Fan Expo Boston
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca