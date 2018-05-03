|
Studio Series Thundercracker Found At ToysRUs Canada
Via friend site Cybertron.ca
*we can report that*Studio Series Thundercracker has been found At ToysRUs Canada. The figure has been found in several ToysRUs in Canada as reported in Cybertron.ca forums
. Thundercracker is sold for*around $39.99 ($31.31 approximately) plus taxes. Happy hunting to all our fellow Canadian fans! Time to dash to your local ToyRUs to grab this figure.
The post Studio Series Thundercracker Found At ToysRUs Canada
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.