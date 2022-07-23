Following our coverage of San Diego Comic Con 2022 now we can share for you images of Icon Heroes booth where they had some of their officially licensed Transformers products including a new Transformers Optimus Prime Action Statue. This is a 12-inch tall polystone action statue featuring a moving head action. You can pre-order it via Icon Heroes website
for*$125.00 and expected for release in the first quarter of 2023. See all the images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post San Diego Comic Con 2022 – Icon Heroes Transformers Products
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...