X-Transbots Gravestone Trailer ?Youth Version? Color Renders
Third party company X-Transbots, via their*Facebook account
, have revealed the color renders of their*Gravestone Trailer Youth version”. This trailer is planned to go with*X-Transbots MX-12T Gravestone Youth Version
*so it comes in a nice G1 toy-inspired deco and it will also include a “roller car” like the original G1 toy. We also have a look the combiner mode revealing the new deco and remolded part to gives us an impressive G1 toy-inspired Menasor. Pricing and shipping date are yet to be revealed, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images » Continue Reading.
More...
