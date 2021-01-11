Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
X-Transbots Gravestone Trailer ?Youth Version? Color Renders


Third party company X-Transbots, via their*Facebook account, have revealed the color renders of their*Gravestone Trailer Youth version”. This trailer is planned to go with*X-Transbots MX-12T Gravestone Youth Version*so it comes in a nice G1 toy-inspired deco and it will also include a “roller car” like the original G1 toy. We also have a look the combiner mode revealing the new deco and remolded part to gives us an impressive G1 toy-inspired Menasor. Pricing and shipping date are yet to be revealed, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images &#187; Continue Reading.

The post X-Transbots Gravestone Trailer “Youth Version” Color Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



