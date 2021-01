X-Transbots Gravestone Trailer ?Youth Version? Color Renders

Third party company X-Transbots, via their* Facebook account , have revealed the color renders of their*Gravestone Trailer "Youth version". This trailer is planned to go with* X-Transbots MX-12T Gravestone Youth Version *so it comes in a nice G1 toy-inspired deco and it will also include a "roller car" like the original G1 toy. We also have a look the combiner mode revealing the new deco and remolded part to gives us an impressive G1 toy-inspired Menasor. Pricing and shipping date are yet to be revealed, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates.