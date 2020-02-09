|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up February Week 1
It’s time for our usual weekly world sightings round up! We start February with just a few but interesting reports from Europe and Asia. Germany shelves receive some new Cyberverse toys. In Singapore, fans can start hunting the new Earthrise toys together with some of the newest Cyberverse figures. Cyberverse Wave 4 Ultimate Class, Ultra Class Slipstream, Wave 6 Scout Class in Germany
*2005 Boards member*Drucker found the new Energon Armor Ultimate Optimus Prime and Shocwave at Müller in Dresden. Additionally, Studio Series SS-21 Voyager Starscream was at the same store. This figure had not been spotted in Germany » Continue Reading.
