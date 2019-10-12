Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,597

Universal Beijing Resort Announces Transformers: Metrobase Attraction



Universal Beijing Resort; an upcoming theme park by Universal Studios Beijing, will feature a new attraction based on the Transformers franchise. Titled as Transformers: Metrobase, the attraction*is the first theme park land in the world which will be dedicated to this IP. Description on



Another theme park debut is an entire land dedicated to*Transformers. While there have been Transformers rides at theme parks before, this is the first time an entire land has been dedicated to the property. Transformers: Metrobase will put on in Metrobase, a titan robot that is actually the size of city.





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.