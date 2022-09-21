Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Legacy Leader Transmetal II Megatron Official Turnaround Video


The official Smyths Toys YouTube account have uploaded a new official turnaround video of the*Transformers Legacy Leader Transmetal II Megatron.* The video shows a physical production sample of this modern representation of the Predacon Leader in his most powerful form. Additionally, we also have some new comparison shot images, via PrimevsPrime video review, with other Kingdom and Legacy toys. Megatron is quite a big Leader class toy and he looks massive next to the Deluxe and Voyager Beast Wars figures. Watch the video as well as the new images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on &#187; Continue Reading.

