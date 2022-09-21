The official Smyths Toys YouTube account
have uploaded a new official turnaround video of the*Transformers Legacy Leader Transmetal II Megatron.* The video shows a physical production sample of this modern representation of the Predacon Leader in his most powerful form. Additionally, we also have some new comparison shot images, via PrimevsPrime video review, with other Kingdom and Legacy toys. Megatron is quite a big Leader class toy and he looks massive next to the Deluxe and Voyager Beast Wars figures. Watch the video as well as the new images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Legacy Leader Transmetal II Megatron Official Turnaround Video
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...