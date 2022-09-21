Hasbro Transformers designer Mark Maher has once again taken to his Instagram
for another behind the scenes post. This time he’s taking a look at the highly-anticipated Legacy Voyager Armada Starscream! “Theres alot ?more then meets the eye? for this featured Legacy powerhouse, can I get a warm welcome for this Voyager class Armada Starscreeeaaamm! . It feels good to be able to dive into the Armada series! As most of you realize, this is truly what Legacy is all about, celebrating the rich history of the almost 40 year old brand. All these different styled characters being brought » Continue Reading.
The post Legacy Voyager Armada Starscream Behind The Scenes
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...