Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Legacy Voyager Armada Starscream Behind The Scenes
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,950
Legacy Voyager Armada Starscream Behind The Scenes


Hasbro Transformers designer Mark Maher has once again taken to his Instagram for another behind the scenes post. This time he’s taking a look at the highly-anticipated Legacy Voyager Armada Starscream! “Theres alot ?more then meets the eye? for this featured Legacy powerhouse, can I get a warm welcome for this Voyager class Armada Starscreeeaaamm! . It feels good to be able to dive into the Armada series! As most of you realize, this is truly what Legacy is all about, celebrating the rich history of the almost 40 year old brand. All these different styled characters being brought &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Legacy Voyager Armada Starscream Behind The Scenes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:48 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.