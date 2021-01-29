Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #3 Burcham Interior Page Art Process


Series artist and TFW2005 member Josh Burcham adds a new installment to his art development process reveals, giving us a closer look at Beast Wars issue #3: Even threw in my little notes I make for each panel, hah. [Tiny thumbnail&#62;thumb blown up for inking over/ gutters added&#62;inks&#62;flats&#62;rendering&#62;final CMYK with color grading] Any Qs feel free to ask! I’ll answer what I can. Here’s a look at my Photoshop layers! Named for your benefit, lol. Most the time it just says random stuff like “layer 37, layer 14, layer 3” I just use the little preview and flipping &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #3 Burcham Interior Page Art Process appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



