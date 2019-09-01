Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,409

Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Siege Nemesis Prime Images





Ready for some more black repaints into your collection? Ready for some more black repaints into your collection? Takara Tomy Mall website have just uploaded a listing for their next exclusive:*Siege Nemesis Prime. The Nemesis Prime/Black Convoy/Scourge repaints have become almost a tradition in modern lines and Siege is not the exception. The Siege Voyager Optimus Prime mold looks amazing in black*and it comes with a special pink redeco of Titans Return Alpha Trion’s sword! (no images of the original axe/shield). It’s good to notice that the images show no battle damage deco on this figure. Scheduled for release in March, 2020 it can be pre-ordered via





