Old Today, 10:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Tigatron Reissue Product Number


Thanks to our very own*Jtprime17, who has proved to be a reliable source, we can share for you the product number of an upcoming new*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Tigatron Reissue We still have no images of this product (the featured image on this news post is used only as a reference), but here you are the information we have at the moment for you to keep an eye on this item. F4225 TRA GEN BEAST WARS VINTAGE TIGATRON (cases of 4) Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the &#187; Continue Reading.

