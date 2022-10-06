Transformers Retro The Transformers: The Movie Hot Rod Official In-Hand Image
Courtesy of HAsbro designer Evan “naveskoorb” Brooks’ Instagram account*we have our first in-hand image of the recently revealed*Transformers Retro The Transformers: The Movie Hot Rod. This new Walmart exclusive re-issue of the classic G1 Hot Rod mold now featuring a new*retro-style closed box and a new movie-accurate deco. Evan has been kind to share a comparison image of the new Retro Hot Reissue next to the G1 Hot Rod mold for us to spot all the differences. More noticeable is the new magenta deco and also the redesigned fllames on the chest, die-cast feet, and no chromed pieces. » Continue Reading.