Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Wave 2 Cross-Sell Images

Thanks to the regular leaker at Weibo , we have with us a small image of three Transformers: The Last Knight Cross-Sell images from an unknown figure. However, we can clearly deduce that the figure which produced this listing is Deluxe Class Drift for his cross-sell buddies Slug, Sqweeks and Steelbane are all present. Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Wave 2: “Nova” – Drift “Comet” – Steelbane “Earth” with weapons – Sqweeks with trailer “Hot Gas” – Slug What’s interesting is the background of the image. It does not match with the Deluxe Class Wave 1 image which was » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Wave 2 Cross-Sell Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM