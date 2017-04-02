Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:02 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,289
Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Wave 2 Cross-Sell Images


Thanks to the regular leaker at Weibo, we have with us a small image of three Transformers: The Last Knight Cross-Sell images from an unknown figure. However, we can clearly deduce that the figure which produced this listing is Deluxe Class Drift for his cross-sell buddies Slug, Sqweeks and Steelbane are all present. Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Wave 2: Nova – Drift Comet – Steelbane Earth with weapons – Sqweeks with trailer Hot Gas – Slug What’s interesting is the background of the image. It does not match with the Deluxe Class Wave 1 image which was &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Wave 2 Cross-Sell Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
