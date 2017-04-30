|
TYPEV3's 80 Toys Expo FLASH SALE
I'll be at the 80s Toy Expo on April 30th 2017 and bringing a few items to sell!
---
MMC Jaegertron $100
Open, includes box with all accessories and paperwork
---
Takara Legends Shockwave MISB $25
---
Lot of Generations figures $75
Items are complete, no packaging.
-Generations Voyager Roadbuster
-Generations Voyager Whirl
-Combiner Wars Leader Megatron
-Titans Return Leader Powermaster Prime
-Titans Return Deluxe Hardhead
-Titans Return Deluxe Chromedome
-Titans Return Deluxe Weirdwolf
-Titans Return Deluxe Mindwipe
-Titans Return Deluxe Blurr
-Titans Return Legends Wheelie
-Titans Return Titanmaster Apeface
-Titans Return Titanmaster Brawn
-Titans Return Titanmaster Skytread
-Titans Return Titanmaster Clobber
Pictures available.
