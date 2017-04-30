TYPEV3's 80 Toys Expo FLASH SALE

I'll be at the 80s Toy Expo on April 30th 2017 and bringing a few items to sell!

---

MMC Jaegertron $100

Open, includes box with all accessories and paperwork

---

Takara Legends Shockwave MISB $25

---

Lot of Generations figures $75

Items are complete, no packaging.



-Generations Voyager Roadbuster

-Generations Voyager Whirl

-Combiner Wars Leader Megatron

-Titans Return Leader Powermaster Prime

-Titans Return Deluxe Hardhead

-Titans Return Deluxe Chromedome

-Titans Return Deluxe Weirdwolf

-Titans Return Deluxe Mindwipe

-Titans Return Deluxe Blurr

-Titans Return Legends Wheelie

-Titans Return Titanmaster Apeface

-Titans Return Titanmaster Brawn

-Titans Return Titanmaster Skytread

-Titans Return Titanmaster Clobber



Pictures available.