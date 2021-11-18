Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,453

Transformers Premium Finish Studio Series PF SS-02 Optimus Prime In-Hand Images



Via*PrimevsPrime on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Premium Finish Studio Series SS-02 Optimus Prime. This figure is a special redeco of Studio Series SS-38 Voyager Optimus Prime (Bumblebee movie) to give us a more movie-accurate look. We can spot a more vibrant shade of red, more silver paint apps and some extra “dirty” paint effects over him. Of course, we also have comparison shots next to the original retail Studio Series Optimus Prime release. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, after the jump. Click on the



