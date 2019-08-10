|
Trans Craft Moxigan (The Last Knight Mohawk)
A new 3P company enters to the market. Transcraft is showing, via Weibo
, his first mold:*Moxigan (The Last Knight Mohawk). This mold is supposed to be around 12 cm tall in robot mode, and planned for the Masterpiece scale. The robot mode looks fairly movie-accurate with a nice amount of articulation points. The motorcycle mode sure looks solid and compact. The Last Knight Mohawk is one of those characters who still has not got a figure, and we are shure this project may catch the attention of Movieverse collectors. Remember that this is an early prototype, and some changes » Continue Reading.
