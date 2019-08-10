Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Trans Craft Moxigan (The Last Knight Mohawk)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,235
Trans Craft Moxigan (The Last Knight Mohawk)


A new 3P company enters to the market. Transcraft is showing, via Weibo, his first mold:*Moxigan (The Last Knight Mohawk). This mold is supposed to be around 12 cm tall in robot mode, and planned for the Masterpiece scale. The robot mode looks fairly movie-accurate with a nice amount of articulation points. The motorcycle mode sure looks solid and compact. The Last Knight Mohawk is one of those characters who still has not got a figure, and we are shure this project may catch the attention of Movieverse collectors. Remember that this is an early prototype, and some changes &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Trans Craft Moxigan (The Last Knight Mohawk) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Movie 2007 Leader Class Optimus Prime MISB
Transformers
1995 KENNER TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS HEROIC MAXIMAL POLAR CLAW - NEW IN BOX
Transformers
NEW Transformers Combiner Wars Skydive + Firefly + Dragstrip + Alpha Bravo
Transformers
VINTAGE 1985 TONKA GO-BOTS HEAT SEEKER FIGURE DIE-CAST PLANE BRAND NEW SEALED
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:11 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.