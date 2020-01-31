|
James Raiz To Attend TFNation 2020
TFNation 2020 confirms
the attendance of Dreamwave and IDW Transformers comics artist James Raiz! He was part of the original pitches to Hasbro to obtain the license, and when Dreamwave succeeded, he was the main artist on comics such as*Transformers: Armada*and*Energon. He is known for his extremely detailed work and darker shades of inking, and was brought back to the comics once IDW had the license, providing cover art for the previous narrative continuity and eventually working on interiors for one issue of*Maximum Dinobots*and one of*More Than Meets the Eye, kicking off the Dark Cybertron story arc. Raiz joins » Continue Reading.
