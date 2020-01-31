Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Pop Culture Shock Museum Scale G1 Optimus Prime Statue Teaser Image


Pop Culture Shock Facebook*have just uploaded a new teaser image of their new*Museum Scale G1 Optimus Prime Statue. This statue brings us the heroic Autobot leader in an amazing cell-shaded deco that makes him look as if he was taken out of the cartoon. This “museum scale” statue measures about 24.5? which is bigger than the previous 10-12? Classic Series Optimus Prime statue. According to the information shared, pre-orders will start on February 13th. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

