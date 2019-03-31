|
War For Cybertron: Siege Voyagers Wave 2 Released In Canada
Cybertron.ca
War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Wave 2 has been released in Canada. Siege Soundwave and Starscream were found at EB Games by Cybertron.ca members ohnaji and Matrix_Holder.
