have shared a new Transformers EarthSpark Bumblebee Sneak Peek video. This new 40-second video focus on a new villain of the series: Dr. Meridian AKA Mandroid. A half human, half android character whose goal seems to be to get rid of all Transformers on Earth. This is our third EarthSpark sneak peek character video following the ones featuring Optimus Prime
and Bumblebee
. Transformers EarthSpark will debut this November 11 via Paramount +
and it will be also be aired in Nickelodeon later this fall. Watch the video after the break, as well as some screencaps, and then
