Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers EarthSpark Dr. Meridian/Mandroid Sneak Peek Video
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,980
Transformers EarthSpark Dr. Meridian/Mandroid Sneak Peek Video


The official*Transformers Instagram*and*Facebook accounts*have shared a new*Transformers EarthSpark Bumblebee Sneak Peek video. This new 40-second video focus on a new villain of the series: Dr. Meridian AKA Mandroid. A half human, half android character whose goal seems to be to get rid of all Transformers on Earth. This is our thirdEarthSpark sneak peek character video following the ones featuring Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. Transformers EarthSpark*will debut this November 11 via Paramount +*and it*will be also be aired in Nickelodeon later this fall. Watch the video after the break, as well as some screencaps, and then &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers EarthSpark Dr. Meridian/Mandroid Sneak Peek Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:44 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.