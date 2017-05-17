Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,640

Diamond Comics Shipping List For May 24th



TFW2005 member D-Drive delivers the weekly goods! Below is our comics shipping list for May 24, 2017. Only one this week, but a good one still. Enjoy! OPTIMUS PRIME #7 (also shipping subscription A, B and 1-in-10 variant covers) (W) John Barber (A) Priscilla Tramontano (CA) Kei Zama With the Junkion invasion resolved peacefully, Optimus Prime takes a moment to plan the Autobot’s next move on earth.



