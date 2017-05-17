Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,640

Transformers: The Last Knight International Trailer Now Online!



A little over a month since we’ve gotten the last Transformers: The Last Knight trailer, Paramount has continued to spoil us – today they have released the official International Trailer clocking in at 2 minutes and 18 seconds. This new trailer has been released in multiple languages as international trailers are typically released in. Other than that, the trailer is packed with tons of new footage to promote the new movie which is now just weeks away! Watch the brand new trailer below and sound off on what you thought about it on our boards!



