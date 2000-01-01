Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:23 AM   #1
optimusb39
Masterpiece
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,060
megatron 2.0 transformation render (spoilers!!)
found this obsure video on youtube which shows a pretty decent render of how megatron is going to transform, and i gotta say 'holy!'.
https://youtu.be/kMYWEufE20o

check for yourself if you wish. beware the following contains major spoilers!! click at your own risk.
