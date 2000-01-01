Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
megatron 2.0 transformation render (spoilers!!)
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 08:23 AM
#
1
optimusb39
Masterpiece
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,060
megatron 2.0 transformation render (spoilers!!)
found this obsure video on youtube which shows a pretty decent render of how megatron is going to transform, and i gotta say 'holy!'.
https://youtu.be/kMYWEufE20o
check for yourself if you wish. beware the following contains major spoilers!! click at your own risk.
optimusb39
View Public Profile
Send a private message to optimusb39
Find More Posts by optimusb39
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers G1 Trypticon Dinosaure robot With Box , Plant ! Look !
G1 TRANSFORMER ORIGINAL AUTOBOT BATTLE STATION METROPLEX W BOX
Transformers G1 Jetfire 1984 ! Inside the box ! Free shipping Canada and Usa
INSECTICON SET BOMBSHELL KICKBACK SHRAPNEL TRANSFORMERS G1
Transformers Reissue Starscream Commemorative Series 2 Mint in Sealed Bag
Transformers RiD Optimus Prime MIB Robots in Disguise Fire Truck Car Robots
RARE Diaclone Construction Robo (Transformer G1 Devastator) Box and Foam
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
08:38 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.