Still slowly selling off my collection so here is a quick listing. Pricing is not set in stone and I generally accept reasonable offers and have had better luck selling that way. Not looking to get rich here but also not desperate to sell, so my pricing is all guesses.
Smoke, pet and pot free home.
MP Ultra Magnus - Complete with packaging, he has been on display. Figure is still in excellent condition. $200
Terminus Hexitron MMC complete but has been opened. $100
Threezero Movie Bumblebee Optimus (add pics tomorrow if I have time) Complete with packaging. $275
Placeholder image
DVD Sets:
G1 Rhino set:
Superman original movies box set of 4:
Spider-man Raimi Box Set: (original SM1 box set with bonus stuff and added SM2 and SM3 to the set)