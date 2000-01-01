Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page November 2021 Toys and DVD sets. Add more when I can
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:38 AM   #1
joshimus
Metroplex
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 4,626
November 2021 Toys and DVD sets. Add more when I can
Still slowly selling off my collection so here is a quick listing. Pricing is not set in stone and I generally accept reasonable offers and have had better luck selling that way. Not looking to get rich here but also not desperate to sell, so my pricing is all guesses.
Smoke, pet and pot free home.

MP Ultra Magnus - Complete with packaging, he has been on display. Figure is still in excellent condition. $200


Terminus Hexitron MMC complete but has been opened. $100


Threezero Movie Bumblebee Optimus (add pics tomorrow if I have time) Complete with packaging. $275
Placeholder image


DVD Sets:
G1 Rhino set:


Superman original movies box set of 4:


Spider-man Raimi Box Set: (original SM1 box set with bonus stuff and added SM2 and SM3 to the set)

joshimus is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Keychain Megatron and Starscream Transformer Figures By Hasbro 2009
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Frostbite Kreon Figure B0208 New
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Wingspan & Pounce Takara Action Figures 100% Complete
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Sandstorm Triple Changer Takara Hasbro Complete 1986
Transformers
Transformers G1 PERCEPTOR 1984 Microscope Vintage Takara Near Complete
Transformers
Transformers Generations War of Cybertron Earthrise G2 Megatron
Transformers
transformers studio series starscream 72
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:37 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.