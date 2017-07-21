|
Unicron is coming to IDW! IDW SDCC 2017 Panel Roundup
If you strain your ears, you might hear that familiar piece of music by Vince DiCola on the wind, heralding the arrival of the monstrous Unicron in the IDW comics. A character who, for years, has been described as “on the shelf, but we’re not touching him” has finally moved into the frame. Starting in 2018, Unicron will get his own book from IDW. We’d wager this will be a series that leads into a major crossover event – one that will certainly run through the Transformers books, and depending on how Unicron is brought to bear, it might just » Continue Reading.
