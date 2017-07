Transformers The Last Knight Leader Class, Mega One Step Dragonstorm, and RC Sqweeks

We’ve got more sightings from the*Toys R Us in Orland Park, Illinois. Along with our favorite Titan Master munching monster, Trypticon, we can report the first US mass retail sightings of The Last Knight’s Leader class Optimus Prime and Megatron, and RC Sqweeks. We can also report that these are accompanied by what we believe to be the first overall US sighting of the Mega Turbo Changer Dragonstorm, whose “cyberfire” breath exposes the cool flame details on the smaller Turbo Changers. Happy hunting, everyone.The post Transformers The Last Knight Leader Class, Mega One Step Dragonstorm, and RC Sqweeks at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM