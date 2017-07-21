|
Tribute Optimus Prime & Orion Pax Two Pack to be an Amazon exclusive in Japan
Amazon Japan have listed a preorder page for the Transformers Tribute Optimus Prime and Orion Pax Two Pack
. The set of the Autobot hero and the unassuming dockworker / data clerk / cop who would become him are listed as an Amazon exclusive set for Japan. The listing is also accompanied by new images of both figures in the set in both of their modes; and we can see some lovely paint on the face of Orion’s Titan Master. Check out the images attached to this post.
