Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Medics Most Wanted
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:43 PM   #1
Medic
Generation 2
Medic's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Ontario, London
Posts: 158
Medics Most Wanted
Hey everyone,

I'm looking for TR fortress maximus, loose complete or misb. I would require shipping in Ontario unless you are close to London.

Thanks
Medic is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Decepticon Communicator Soundwave & Condor Cassette: Buzzsaw - New
Transformers
Transformers Megatron PRIME 7/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime PRIME 6/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Prowl
Transformers
Transformers G1 Walmart Exclusive Reissue Autobot Gears 2018 Brand New
Transformers
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Chromia
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS THE LAST KNIGHT PREMIER EDITION DELUXE DINOBOT SLUG NEW IN BOX
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:35 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.