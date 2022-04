Dark Rage 白人看不懂 Join Date: May 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 6,379

Transformers Legacy Deluxe Class Wave 1 released in Canada leobreaker1977 for letting us know that Transformers Legacy Deluxe Class Wave 1 has been released in Canada.



Wave 1 consists of Kickback, Dragstrip, Skids and Arcee (TF Prime version).



The sighting was made at a Walmart in Ontario.



Wave 1 consists of Kickback, Dragstrip, Skids and Arcee (TF Prime version).

The sighting was made at a Walmart in Ontario.

