Today, 05:27 AM
vjcheng
Generation 2
vjcheng's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Toronto
Posts: 122
[QUICK TFCon SALE] SDCC2018 Transformers CCG promo pack
Sealed, unopen. I purchased this last year because of Slipstream but decided I would not continue down the rabbit hole to another CCG.

I am selling this Saturday at TFCon this year to raise funds for my laptop that was stolen in Brussels last week. It had all my research data and Im very upset as there was a new species I was working on.

Regardless, just know your purchase will help this real life Perceptor continue his university studies. I dont have an exact value in mind but I will consider every fair offer. Thank you.

-Vince
FEEDBACK
