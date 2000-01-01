|
[QUICK TFCon SALE] SDCC2018 Transformers CCG promo pack
Sealed, unopen. I purchased this last year because of Slipstream but decided I would not continue down the rabbit hole to another CCG.
I am selling this Saturday at TFCon this year to raise funds for my laptop that was stolen in Brussels last week. It had all my research data and Im very upset as there was a new species I was working on.
Regardless, just know your purchase will help this real life Perceptor continue his university studies. I dont have an exact value in mind but I will consider every fair offer. Thank you.
-Vince