Today, 05:27 AM #1 vjcheng Generation 2 Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Toronto Posts: 122 [QUICK TFCon SALE] SDCC2018 Transformers CCG promo pack Sealed, unopen. I purchased this last year because of Slipstream but decided I would not continue down the rabbit hole to another CCG.



I am selling this Saturday at TFCon this year to raise funds for my laptop that was stolen in Brussels last week. It had all my research data and Im very upset as there was a new species I was working on.



Regardless, just know your purchase will help this real life Perceptor continue his university studies. I dont have an exact value in mind but I will consider every fair offer. Thank you.



-Vince

FEEDBACK ☆ WANTS

☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

