|
Transformers Earth Wars ? New Character Details!
The fine folks at Transformers Earth Wars
have sent through some information about new combiners available in game! They’ve split this across several fan sites, and our info is below for Menasor! Menasor Skill Description: Internal Conflict Deal heavy damage and disable enemies over a large area while losing 20% of your max Health. If this ability kills you, disable the enemy base for 10 seconds. Cooldown: 30 seconds Damage (Level 1): 880 in an area Transformers Earth Wars is a mobile first game and is free to play! You can jump into the action by downloading » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Earth Wars – New Character Details!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.